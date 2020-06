Amenities

Crescent Place. Magnificent 1 bedroom plus office/den located in JC Downtown! This spacious condo features: beautiful modern kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances, bath with double vanity/sink, walk in closet, in unit washer/dryer, private patio overlooking the common courtyard, indoor garage parking (#304) with storage and much more. Very close to restaurants, shops, parks and transportation including the Grove Street Path Station. Will not last; come take a look!