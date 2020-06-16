All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:03 PM

411 MONMOUTH ST

411 Monmouth Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Great Downtown JC location, close to the Grove St PATH and just off of Newark Ave, this charming apartment is on the third floor (top floor, two flights up). The living room can be separated from the living room by closing the french doors, or leave them open for the open concept feel. The kitchen has space for a dining table. The two east facing bedrooms get great morning light. Currently furnished, it can be rented with the furniture or without. Call for a private showing today. FaceTime and other realtime video tours are possible, just ask!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have any available units?
411 MONMOUTH ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 411 MONMOUTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
411 MONMOUTH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 MONMOUTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST offer parking?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not offer parking.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have a pool?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have accessible units?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 MONMOUTH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 MONMOUTH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
