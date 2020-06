Amenities

Amazing location near the 9th/ Congress St. Light Rail Station. This 3 bedroom/2 full bath is a great sharable space with a private backyard complete with a shed and grill. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets will be considered at the discretion of the landlord. "The Heights" is the hottest Jersey City area nestled just behind Hoboken. Enjoy the many shops and restaurants on Central Avenue or lovely Washington Park just around the corner. Easy commuting to Manhattan, Hoboken or Journal Square. You will love this neighborhood! Available July 15th. 1/2 broker fee paid by the landlord.