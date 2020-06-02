375 BALDWIN AVE

Amenities

Welcome home to your newly renovated (2019) 1br with laundry in unit and private terrace. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher, quartz counter tops, wall mounted 2 stool breakfast bar with additional cabinets. Unit also features Central AC/Heat, exposed brick, tank-less water heater and high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Private terrace with west facing sunsets complete your home. Conveniently located within half mile to JSQ PATH Station, shopping and dining. Easy access to Holland Tunnel, Rts 1&9/139/78/95.