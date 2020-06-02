All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 375 BALDWIN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
375 BALDWIN AVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:48 AM

375 BALDWIN AVE

375 Baldwin Ave · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

375 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your newly renovated (2019) 1br with laundry in unit and private terrace. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher, quartz counter tops, wall mounted 2 stool breakfast bar with additional cabinets. Unit also features Central AC/Heat, exposed brick, tank-less water heater and high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Private terrace with west facing sunsets complete your home. Conveniently located within half mile to JSQ PATH Station, shopping and dining. Easy access to Holland Tunnel, Rts 1&9/139/78/95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 BALDWIN AVE have any available units?
375 BALDWIN AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 BALDWIN AVE have?
Some of 375 BALDWIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 BALDWIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
375 BALDWIN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 BALDWIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 375 BALDWIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 375 BALDWIN AVE offer parking?
No, 375 BALDWIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 375 BALDWIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 BALDWIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 BALDWIN AVE have a pool?
No, 375 BALDWIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 375 BALDWIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 375 BALDWIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 375 BALDWIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 BALDWIN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 375 BALDWIN AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity