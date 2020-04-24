357 VARICK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill media room

Lease this 1260 sq ft two bedroom, two full bath in a full service elevator building with washer/dryer and one parking space. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The residence has oak hardwoods floors, has been freshly painted and come with one parking space. Dixon Mills offers an amazing lifestyle center with full gym, private screening room, basketball court, play area, and BBQ grills for residence in the tranquil courtyard areas. Concierge office offers package pickup for residence. Enjoy everything that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. You are an easy 6 minutes to the Grove PATH. Landlord pays for cold water, gas for cooking and heating. Tenant pays for electric and agent fee.