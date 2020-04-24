All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:32 AM

357 VARICK ST

357 Varick Street · (201) 478-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Varick Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327A · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Lease this 1260 sq ft two bedroom, two full bath in a full service elevator building with washer/dryer and one parking space. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The residence has oak hardwoods floors, has been freshly painted and come with one parking space. Dixon Mills offers an amazing lifestyle center with full gym, private screening room, basketball court, play area, and BBQ grills for residence in the tranquil courtyard areas. Concierge office offers package pickup for residence. Enjoy everything that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. You are an easy 6 minutes to the Grove PATH. Landlord pays for cold water, gas for cooking and heating. Tenant pays for electric and agent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 VARICK ST have any available units?
357 VARICK ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 VARICK ST have?
Some of 357 VARICK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 VARICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
357 VARICK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 VARICK ST pet-friendly?
No, 357 VARICK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 357 VARICK ST offer parking?
Yes, 357 VARICK ST does offer parking.
Does 357 VARICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 VARICK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 VARICK ST have a pool?
No, 357 VARICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 357 VARICK ST have accessible units?
No, 357 VARICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 357 VARICK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 VARICK ST has units with dishwashers.
