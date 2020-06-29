All apartments in Jersey City
2930 John F Kennedy Blvd 910

2930 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 580-0724
Location

2930 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 910 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
hot tub
yoga
Spacious 2Bdrm Near NYC Path / Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 289143

- No Broker Fee !

- $1,000 Security deposit !

- 1 Month Free (Select Units)

- Walk To The Path Train !

3 Journal Square displays tech-forward design and contemporary comforts in each upscale apartment while maintaining affordabilty. 3 Journal Square offers the complete package by combining ease of transportation, retail, restaurants, and a long list of amenities personalized to fit the needs of hard working residents who want to enjoy their much needed free time! The tenant events, rooftop views, gym/yoga, playground for families, pet park, and full size washer and dryers in your apartment are some of many luxuries provided to create a lifestyle of ease and efficiency while giving you the ability to meet your neighbors and network with other motivated residents. Take a walk outside of your residence and enjoy some of the great variety of restaurants & Coffee shops including Square 1Community Eatery, Korai Kitchen, Rasoi Indian Cuisine and of course Starbucks !
Property Id 289143

(RLNE5966163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

