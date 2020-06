Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH EXTRA LARGE LIVING SPACE, AND LOCATED JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM JOURNAL SQUARE PATH TRAIN STATION. ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO GROVE PATH. PERFECT COMMUTER HOME FOR THOSE LOOKING TO SAVE ON HIGH RENTS IN NYC AND STILL HAVE THE LUXURY OF THE CITY LIFE. ACCESS TO YARD SPACE. BROKERS FEES SHARED BY LANDLORD. UNIT IS AVAILABLE JULY 1st. HALF FEES... HURRY!!!!