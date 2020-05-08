243 MONTGOMERY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Location is key with this gorgeous brownstone apartment, in a premier Historic Downtown Jersey City location 3 and a half blocks away to Grove St PATH Station and Newark Ave. This beautiful 2 Bedroom consists of a sunny and spacious 875 square foot layout, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, custom oversized windows, large doorways, and solid wood doors. Large bedrooms and living room, with lots of storage space, great for roommates, families, couples, or those looking for additional space to work from home. Gorgeous marble fireplaces. A bright airy kitchen equipped with granite countertops, shaker cabinets, that offers direct access to the 1100+ square foot backyard. Marble tiling in the bathroom and in-unit washer & dryer. Half a block off of Van Vorst Park, around the corner from the NY Times reviewed "...best pizza..." Razza Pizza Artigianale, and under a 20 minute commute to WTC, 243 Montgomery has all the makings of your next home. Rental price based on a 14 month lease.