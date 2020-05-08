All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

243 MONTGOMERY ST

243 Montgomery St · (201) 333-4443
Location

243 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location is key with this gorgeous brownstone apartment, in a premier Historic Downtown Jersey City location 3 and a half blocks away to Grove St PATH Station and Newark Ave. This beautiful 2 Bedroom consists of a sunny and spacious 875 square foot layout, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, custom oversized windows, large doorways, and solid wood doors. Large bedrooms and living room, with lots of storage space, great for roommates, families, couples, or those looking for additional space to work from home. Gorgeous marble fireplaces. A bright airy kitchen equipped with granite countertops, shaker cabinets, that offers direct access to the 1100+ square foot backyard. Marble tiling in the bathroom and in-unit washer & dryer. Half a block off of Van Vorst Park, around the corner from the NY Times reviewed "...best pizza..." Razza Pizza Artigianale, and under a 20 minute commute to WTC, 243 Montgomery has all the makings of your next home. Rental price based on a 14 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have any available units?
243 MONTGOMERY ST has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have?
Some of 243 MONTGOMERY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 MONTGOMERY ST currently offering any rent specials?
243 MONTGOMERY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 MONTGOMERY ST pet-friendly?
No, 243 MONTGOMERY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST offer parking?
No, 243 MONTGOMERY ST does not offer parking.
Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 MONTGOMERY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have a pool?
No, 243 MONTGOMERY ST does not have a pool.
Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have accessible units?
No, 243 MONTGOMERY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 243 MONTGOMERY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 MONTGOMERY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
