23 NELSON AVE

!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take advantage of this ideally located 2nd floor unit in one of the most desired areas of Jersey City, NJ! With ample transportation options to and from New York, you have lots of commuter advantages as well as the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of community amenities! This unit welcomes you to an open living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! You also have the option of 1 Car Parking for an additional fee. Schedule your appointment today! It won't last!