Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

23 NELSON AVE

23 Nelson Avenue · (201) 766-2565
Location

23 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take advantage of this ideally located 2nd floor unit in one of the most desired areas of Jersey City, NJ! With ample transportation options to and from New York, you have lots of commuter advantages as well as the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of community amenities! This unit welcomes you to an open living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! You also have the option of 1 Car Parking for an additional fee. Schedule your appointment today! It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 NELSON AVE have any available units?
23 NELSON AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 23 NELSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
23 NELSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 NELSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 23 NELSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 23 NELSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 23 NELSON AVE offers parking.
Does 23 NELSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 NELSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 NELSON AVE have a pool?
No, 23 NELSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 23 NELSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 23 NELSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 NELSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 NELSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 NELSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 NELSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
