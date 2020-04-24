224 GRANT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym media room yoga

Pristine, Modern Living meets West Side Ave. Light Rail NYC Commuter's Dream Convenience. Freshly Painted 3 Bdrms, 2 FULL Bths rental showcases open floor plan, newly refinished flooring, brand new energy-efficient windows, high ceilings, closets galore, and an abundance of natural light. Versatile, OVERSIZED Living and Dining Area features satin finish hardwood floors, sun-drenched treetop views, and has an open layout conducive for seamless entertaining. Exquisite, Chef's Kitchen highlights wooden cabinetry, newer stove and hood, Lazy Susan for spices/snacks, and ample counters for easy preparation of meals. 3 opposite-end Bedrooms to maximize privacy: King Size Master Suite has sun-kissed morning views, and boasts a private en-suite Full Bath with wall-to-wall Fashionista's Double Closet. Bedrooms #2 features a Queen Size space. Bedroom #3 is also versatile as a Private Home Office, Fitness/Yoga Gym, Hobby/Craft Room, or Playroom directly across from 2nd Full Bathroom. Pet-Friendly on Case-by-Case Basis. Enjoy your Convenient Lifestyle in the highly desired West Bergen community - Excellent 84/100 WalkScore.com neighborhood rating for errands and commute! Your new rental is a NYC Commuters Dream! - 2 blocks to West Side Avenue Light Rail Station (connecting Jersey City via Exchange Place, Newport, Weehawken, and North Bergen) 5 min. to Journal Square PATH Train, Kennedy Blvd./NYC bus lines, Rt. 440, Rt.1&9, and NJ Turnpike. Centrally located near NJCU (New Jersey City University), grammar/high schools and 270 acre recreational Lincoln Park, Enjoy a myriad of local neighborhood restaurants/grocery/shops, indoor Hudson Mall, Hudson Movie Theater, and retail giants: Home Depot, Lowe's, Staples, PC Richards, Retro Fitness, Big Lots, Marshall's, Old Navy, Applebee's, and Pizza Hut. Lastly, it's a quick 10 Minutes south to the Costco, Walmart, Cape Liberty Cruise Port, and upcoming NYC Ferry Terminal in neighboring Bayonne. Schedule your showing today.