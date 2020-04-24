All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 224 GRANT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
224 GRANT AVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:41 PM

224 GRANT AVE

224 Grant Avenue · (201) 809-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 Grant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
yoga
Pristine, Modern Living meets West Side Ave. Light Rail NYC Commuter's Dream Convenience. Freshly Painted 3 Bdrms, 2 FULL Bths rental showcases open floor plan, newly refinished flooring, brand new energy-efficient windows, high ceilings, closets galore, and an abundance of natural light. Versatile, OVERSIZED Living and Dining Area features satin finish hardwood floors, sun-drenched treetop views, and has an open layout conducive for seamless entertaining. Exquisite, Chef's Kitchen highlights wooden cabinetry, newer stove and hood, Lazy Susan for spices/snacks, and ample counters for easy preparation of meals. 3 opposite-end Bedrooms to maximize privacy: King Size Master Suite has sun-kissed morning views, and boasts a private en-suite Full Bath with wall-to-wall Fashionista's Double Closet. Bedrooms #2 features a Queen Size space. Bedroom #3 is also versatile as a Private Home Office, Fitness/Yoga Gym, Hobby/Craft Room, or Playroom directly across from 2nd Full Bathroom. Pet-Friendly on Case-by-Case Basis. Enjoy your Convenient Lifestyle in the highly desired West Bergen community - Excellent 84/100 WalkScore.com neighborhood rating for errands and commute! Your new rental is a NYC Commuters Dream! - 2 blocks to West Side Avenue Light Rail Station (connecting Jersey City via Exchange Place, Newport, Weehawken, and North Bergen) 5 min. to Journal Square PATH Train, Kennedy Blvd./NYC bus lines, Rt. 440, Rt.1&9, and NJ Turnpike. Centrally located near NJCU (New Jersey City University), grammar/high schools and 270 acre recreational Lincoln Park, Enjoy a myriad of local neighborhood restaurants/grocery/shops, indoor Hudson Mall, Hudson Movie Theater, and retail giants: Home Depot, Lowe's, Staples, PC Richards, Retro Fitness, Big Lots, Marshall's, Old Navy, Applebee's, and Pizza Hut. Lastly, it's a quick 10 Minutes south to the Costco, Walmart, Cape Liberty Cruise Port, and upcoming NYC Ferry Terminal in neighboring Bayonne. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 GRANT AVE have any available units?
224 GRANT AVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 GRANT AVE have?
Some of 224 GRANT AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 GRANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
224 GRANT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 GRANT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 GRANT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 224 GRANT AVE offer parking?
No, 224 GRANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 224 GRANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 GRANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 GRANT AVE have a pool?
No, 224 GRANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 224 GRANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 224 GRANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 GRANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 GRANT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 224 GRANT AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity