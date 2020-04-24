224 GRANT AVE

Amenities
Pristine, Modern Living meets West Side Ave. Light Rail NYC Commuter's Dream Convenience. Freshly Painted 3 Bdrms, 2 FULL Bths rental showcases open floor plan, newly refinished flooring, brand new energy-efficient windows, high ceilings, closets galore, and an abundance of natural light. Versatile, OVERSIZED Living and Dining Area features satin finish hardwood floors, sun-drenched treetop views, and has an open layout conducive for seamless entertaining. Exquisite, Chef's Kitchen highlights wooden cabinetry, newer stove and hood, Lazy Susan for spices/snacks, and ample counters for easy preparation of meals. 3 opposite-end Bedrooms to maximize privacy: King Size Master Suite has sun-kissed morning views, and boasts a private en-suite Full Bath with wall-to-wall Fashionista's Double Closet. Bedrooms #2 features a Queen Size space. Bedroom #3 is also versatile as a Private Home Office, Fitness/Yoga Gym, Hobby/Craft Room, or Playroom directly across from 2nd Full Bathroom. Pet-Friendly on Case-by-Case Basis. Enjoy your Convenient Lifestyle in the highly desired West Bergen community - Excellent 84/100 WalkScore.com neighborhood rating for errands and commute! Your new rental is a NYC Commuters Dream! - 2 blocks to West Side Avenue Light Rail Station (connecting Jersey City via Exchange Place, Newport, Weehawken, and North Bergen) 5 min. to Journal Square PATH Train, Kennedy Blvd./NYC bus lines, Rt. 440, Rt.1&9, and NJ Turnpike. Centrally located near NJCU (New Jersey City University), grammar/high schools and 270 acre recreational Lincoln Park, Enjoy a myriad of local neighborhood restaurants/grocery/shops, indoor Hudson Mall, Hudson Movie Theater, and retail giants: Home Depot, Lowe's, Staples, PC Richards, Retro Fitness, Big Lots, Marshall's, Old Navy, Applebee's, and Pizza Hut. Lastly, it's a quick 10 Minutes south to the Costco, Walmart, Cape Liberty Cruise Port, and upcoming NYC Ferry Terminal in neighboring Bayonne. Schedule your showing today.