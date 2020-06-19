All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 222 1ST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
222 1ST ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

222 1ST ST

222 1st Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 1st Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to the Nirvana At Grove, This newer construction, elevator community is located in the heart of Downtown, JC. Just steps from your door are a variety of Shopping, Dining and Nightlife options, and just 1 block from the Grove St Path. Our boutique community consists of 2-4 bedroom homes all with at least 2 bathrooms and access to outdoor community spaces, limited homes will have a complete 500 SQFT of private terrace. Every home is equipped with Central Air, Washer/Dryer, Center Island w/Infinity Waterfall Edge, Hardwood Floors, French Door refrigerator, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and as a bonus Floor to Ceiling Windows, allowing for an abundance to natural light. Every Home has an airy, bright, and open floorplan. This home includes private access to the common roof deck. This building truly was designed for the most discerning renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 1ST ST have any available units?
222 1ST ST has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 1ST ST have?
Some of 222 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
222 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 222 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 222 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 222 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 222 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 222 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 222 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 222 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 222 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 1ST ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity