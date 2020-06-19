222 1ST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to the Nirvana At Grove, This newer construction, elevator community is located in the heart of Downtown, JC. Just steps from your door are a variety of Shopping, Dining and Nightlife options, and just 1 block from the Grove St Path. Our boutique community consists of 2-4 bedroom homes all with at least 2 bathrooms and access to outdoor community spaces, limited homes will have a complete 500 SQFT of private terrace. Every home is equipped with Central Air, Washer/Dryer, Center Island w/Infinity Waterfall Edge, Hardwood Floors, French Door refrigerator, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and as a bonus Floor to Ceiling Windows, allowing for an abundance to natural light. Every Home has an airy, bright, and open floorplan. This home includes private access to the common roof deck. This building truly was designed for the most discerning renter.