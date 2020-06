Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 baths with washer and dryer on site. Apartment features a brand new elegant eat in kitchen with porcelain tile. Bedrooms are bright and spacious with lots of ample closet space. Master bedroom has en-suite bath. Enjoy a Huge Living room (open floor plan living/dining) with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. You will be amazed by the amount of living space! Bonus - Parking space is included in the rent! Need to be close to NYC? This home is located by Tonnelle Ave which will get you to 1 & 9 and 495 to Lincoln Tunnel. Need to be close to the path station? Well this is it! Walking distance to Pershing Field Park and Leonard Gordon Park. Option to save on Security deposit via Rhino. Call to inquire!