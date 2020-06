181 SOUTH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN 2 BDRS , EVERYTHING IS NICE ,NEW AND CLEAN ,READY FOR MOVE IN NOW ! LARGE LIVING ROOM ,NICE 2 BDRS, HIGH CEILING ,TALL WINDOWS ,HARDWOOD FLOOR, MODERN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES ,FRIDGE , DISHWASHER , STOVE , MICROWAVE, SPA STYLE BATHROOM ,CLOSETS GALORE !!! WASHER DRYER IN BUILDING , STORAGE IN BASEMENT FOR BIKES EXCELLENT JERSEY CITY HEIGHT LOCATION , NEAR EVERYTHING, NEXT DOOR TO HOBOKEN AND JERSEY CITY DOWNTOWN , EAZY COMMUTE TO NYC, NEAR PATH ,BUS AT CORNER ,DIRECT TO NYC BUS TERMINAL AT 42 ST ONLY 15 MIN AND 3$ !!! NEAR EVERYTHING, BUS, PATH , LIGHT RAIL ,SHOPS, BANKS, RESTAURANTS , BEAUTIFUL PARKS, community INDOOR POOL , ICE SKATING RING , BASKET BALL ,TENNIS COURT nearby .... ready for move in now!!!