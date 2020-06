Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with Hardwood floors + den (den can be used as 3rd bedroom or office) with additional storage in attic. HOT WATER INCL Private entrance in highly sought out Bergen Lafayette. The unit includes central heating and air with stainless steel appliances. Great for NYC commuter, 3 blocks to Garfield Light Rail Station and 5 blocks from Berry Lane Park. Unit is pet friendly on case by case basis.