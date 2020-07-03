All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

164 OGDEN AVE

164 Ogden Ave · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with amazing NYC views. The first floor features an open kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, and one bathroom on the first for. The second floor features a bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet, linen closet, and a private rooftop deck with full NYC views.The kitchen includes a microwave, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry is available in the basement. Located close to the 2nd St Light Rail and the bus, this apartment is perfect for commuters. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 OGDEN AVE have any available units?
164 OGDEN AVE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 OGDEN AVE have?
Some of 164 OGDEN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 OGDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
164 OGDEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 OGDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 164 OGDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 164 OGDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 164 OGDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 164 OGDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 OGDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 OGDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 164 OGDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 164 OGDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 164 OGDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 164 OGDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 OGDEN AVE has units with dishwashers.
