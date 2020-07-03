164 OGDEN AVE

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with amazing NYC views. The first floor features an open kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, and one bathroom on the first for. The second floor features a bedroom, bathroom, walk in closet, linen closet, and a private rooftop deck with full NYC views.The kitchen includes a microwave, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry is available in the basement. Located close to the 2nd St Light Rail and the bus, this apartment is perfect for commuters. No pets.