151 BLEECKER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ! NEWLY RENOVATED ,NICE AND CLEAN READY FOR MOVE IN NOW !!!! BE THE FIRST TO USE THIS BEAUTIFUL UP SCALE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BDRS ,SUNLIT AND RARE CORNER UNIT , NICE LIGHTING , BIG WINDOWS ,HARD WOOD FLOOR, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER , FRIDGE , STOVE, MICROWAVE ,GRANITE COUNTER TOP, MODERN KITCHEN ,NEW CABINETS, NEW SPA STYLE BATHROOM ,LARGE CLOSETS, EXCELLENT LOCATION IN JERSEY CITY HEIGHTS , NEW JERSEY , NEAR SHOPS ,PATH , BUS TO NYC 15 MIN, DIRECT AND ONLY 3$ ,BEAUTIFUL PARKS, TENNIS COURT , COMMUNITY INDOOR POOL ,GYM NEARBY... HOME SWEEET HOME !!! READY FOR MOVE IN NOW !!!