All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 15 FREEDOM WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
15 FREEDOM WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

15 FREEDOM WAY

15 Freedom Way · (201) 888-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home with Breathtaking views of NYC and located on Port Liberte's Central Park!  Open floorplan allows free flowing use of space.  Great sized windows throughout the home.  Private balcony from French doors leading from social space.  Gourmet kitchen with tall cherry cabinets.  Granite workspaces and breakfast bar.  Cabinets are appointed with brushed stainless handles and all stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with well planned walk-in closet.  Luxurious master bath with terrazzo marble, soaking tub, double sinks and frameless shower.  Contemporary vanity with dark wood and brushed nickel pulls.  Additionally, this bath offers a linen closet.  Generous guest bedroom.  Guest bath with granite counters and subway tile in the shower.  Hallway linen closet.  Full size washer and dryer within the home. Rent includes one garage parking space, all amenities that Port Liberte has to offer, namely - 2 pools, tot lot, tennis, basketball and professional fitness center. Available July 1st/15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 FREEDOM WAY have any available units?
15 FREEDOM WAY has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 FREEDOM WAY have?
Some of 15 FREEDOM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 FREEDOM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15 FREEDOM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 FREEDOM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15 FREEDOM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 15 FREEDOM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15 FREEDOM WAY does offer parking.
Does 15 FREEDOM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 FREEDOM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 FREEDOM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15 FREEDOM WAY has a pool.
Does 15 FREEDOM WAY have accessible units?
No, 15 FREEDOM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15 FREEDOM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 FREEDOM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 FREEDOM WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity