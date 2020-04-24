15 FREEDOM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home with Breathtaking views of NYC and located on Port Liberte's Central Park! Open floorplan allows free flowing use of space. Great sized windows throughout the home. Private balcony from French doors leading from social space. Gourmet kitchen with tall cherry cabinets. Granite workspaces and breakfast bar. Cabinets are appointed with brushed stainless handles and all stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with well planned walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath with terrazzo marble, soaking tub, double sinks and frameless shower. Contemporary vanity with dark wood and brushed nickel pulls. Additionally, this bath offers a linen closet. Generous guest bedroom. Guest bath with granite counters and subway tile in the shower. Hallway linen closet. Full size washer and dryer within the home. Rent includes one garage parking space, all amenities that Port Liberte has to offer, namely - 2 pools, tot lot, tennis, basketball and professional fitness center. Available July 1st/15th