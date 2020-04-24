149 ESSEX ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking garage

Welcome yourself to this 3-bedroom, loft-style, East-facing Penthouse with gorgeous Manhattan & sunrise views. Enjoy living in the sought-after and super-convenient waterfront neighborhood of Paulus Hook. Enter onto an oversized living space with soaring ceilings, large windows looking out to skyline views ahead of you and lush landscaping below. The open concept includes a kitchen that features maple cabinetry, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, full range of stainless steel appliances, double sink, recessed lighting & large breakfast bar. The upper level features 2-bedrooms plus a landing that is great for an office or other setup. The master bedroom features skylights, walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Both bathrooms are large and complete with marble tops & subway tiles. Add gleaming wood floors, multiple walk-in closets, skylights throughout, garage parking, laundry in unit, central air & proximity to NYC transportation & this is a complete gem! Building features 24-hour concierge, fitness room, Residents Lounge and common courtyard. One month broker fee.