All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 149 ESSEX ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
149 ESSEX ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

149 ESSEX ST

149 Essex Street · (201) 420-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

149 Essex Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Welcome yourself to this 3-bedroom, loft-style, East-facing Penthouse with gorgeous Manhattan & sunrise views. Enjoy living in the sought-after and super-convenient waterfront neighborhood of Paulus Hook. Enter onto an oversized living space with soaring ceilings, large windows looking out to skyline views ahead of you and lush landscaping below. The open concept includes a kitchen that features maple cabinetry, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, full range of stainless steel appliances, double sink, recessed lighting & large breakfast bar. The upper level features 2-bedrooms plus a landing that is great for an office or other setup. The master bedroom features skylights, walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Both bathrooms are large and complete with marble tops & subway tiles. Add gleaming wood floors, multiple walk-in closets, skylights throughout, garage parking, laundry in unit, central air & proximity to NYC transportation & this is a complete gem! Building features 24-hour concierge, fitness room, Residents Lounge and common courtyard. One month broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 ESSEX ST have any available units?
149 ESSEX ST has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 ESSEX ST have?
Some of 149 ESSEX ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 ESSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
149 ESSEX ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 ESSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 149 ESSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 149 ESSEX ST offer parking?
Yes, 149 ESSEX ST does offer parking.
Does 149 ESSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 ESSEX ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 ESSEX ST have a pool?
No, 149 ESSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 149 ESSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 149 ESSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 149 ESSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 ESSEX ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 149 ESSEX ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity