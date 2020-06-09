All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 139 MORRIS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
139 MORRIS ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 PM

139 MORRIS ST

139 Morris St · (201) 474-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

139 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this very unique 3 bed 2 bath condo that feels like a single family home. This condo has its own private entrance and private deeded backyard. The unit features a very spacious open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Designated dining area. Large living area with plenty of room to entertain. Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and direct access to the private yard. 2 nice size guest bedrooms. 1 with direct access to the yard, as well. Beautifully landscaped yard perfect for summer bbq's and space for kids to play. Located on a street, just a few blocks to the lightrail, ferry and path train. Be in NYC in minutes! Restaurants, bars, shopping, grocery all steps from your front door. A place to call home for years to come! Rental Parking Available next door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 MORRIS ST have any available units?
139 MORRIS ST has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 MORRIS ST have?
Some of 139 MORRIS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 MORRIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
139 MORRIS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 MORRIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 139 MORRIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 139 MORRIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 139 MORRIS ST does offer parking.
Does 139 MORRIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 MORRIS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 MORRIS ST have a pool?
No, 139 MORRIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 139 MORRIS ST have accessible units?
No, 139 MORRIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 139 MORRIS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 MORRIS ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 139 MORRIS ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity