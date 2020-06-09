139 MORRIS ST

Amenities

Check out this very unique 3 bed 2 bath condo that feels like a single family home. This condo has its own private entrance and private deeded backyard. The unit features a very spacious open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Designated dining area. Large living area with plenty of room to entertain. Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and direct access to the private yard. 2 nice size guest bedrooms. 1 with direct access to the yard, as well. Beautifully landscaped yard perfect for summer bbq's and space for kids to play. Located on a street, just a few blocks to the lightrail, ferry and path train. Be in NYC in minutes! Restaurants, bars, shopping, grocery all steps from your front door. A place to call home for years to come! Rental Parking Available next door!