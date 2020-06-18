All apartments in Jersey City
Location

133 Arlington Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Downtown living in the Greenville section of Jersey City, Beautiful New-Construction Apartment Rentals located 3 blocks from the Garfield Light Rail Station: Gorgeous 5” Oak flooring throughout; Stainless Steel Samsung appliances: French Door fridge with filtered water, stove top/range with griddle; built-in microwave with external exhaust; dishwasher; private washer/dryer in each unit; granite counter tops kitchen and vanities. Central heat and A/C with Nest Thermostat; hardwired Ring Doorbell; Bluetooth/Wifi Kevo Front Door Deadbolts (locking and unlocking from your smartphone!); High Hat lighting throughout; ceiling fans in all bedrooms; outside perimeter HD security cameras with tenant access; (1) parking space per unit, tenant responsible for heat, hot water, gas, electric and water/sewage; 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom units $2350 and $2450, 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom units $1950.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have any available units?
133 ARLINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have?
Some of 133 ARLINGTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 ARLINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
133 ARLINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 ARLINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 133 ARLINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 133 ARLINGTON AVE does offer parking.
Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 ARLINGTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 133 ARLINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 133 ARLINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 133 ARLINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 ARLINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
