133 ARLINGTON AVE

Amenities

Downtown living in the Greenville section of Jersey City, Beautiful New-Construction Apartment Rentals located 3 blocks from the Garfield Light Rail Station: Gorgeous 5” Oak flooring throughout; Stainless Steel Samsung appliances: French Door fridge with filtered water, stove top/range with griddle; built-in microwave with external exhaust; dishwasher; private washer/dryer in each unit; granite counter tops kitchen and vanities. Central heat and A/C with Nest Thermostat; hardwired Ring Doorbell; Bluetooth/Wifi Kevo Front Door Deadbolts (locking and unlocking from your smartphone!); High Hat lighting throughout; ceiling fans in all bedrooms; outside perimeter HD security cameras with tenant access; (1) parking space per unit, tenant responsible for heat, hot water, gas, electric and water/sewage; 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom units $2350 and $2450, 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom units $1950.