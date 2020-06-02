131 KENSINGTON AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Newly updated, bright & spacious 2 bed, 1 bath with gorgeous hardwood floors and open concept living & dining room. This 1300 sq. ft. apartment has all the space and storage that you need in a home and more! Key features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & high ceilings. A laundry room in the building is provided for your convenience. Heat & Hot water included in the rent. Gloria Gables is conveniently located footsteps away from CitiBike, buses & Lincoln Park. This all allows for an easy commute into the city via the Journal Square PATH.