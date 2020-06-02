All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:51 PM

131 KENSINGTON AVE

131 Kensington Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Kensington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Newly updated, bright & spacious 2 bed, 1 bath with gorgeous hardwood floors and open concept living & dining room. This 1300 sq. ft. apartment has all the space and storage that you need in a home and more! Key features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & high ceilings. A laundry room in the building is provided for your convenience. Heat & Hot water included in the rent. Gloria Gables is conveniently located footsteps away from CitiBike, buses & Lincoln Park. This all allows for an easy commute into the city via the Journal Square PATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have any available units?
131 KENSINGTON AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have?
Some of 131 KENSINGTON AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 KENSINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
131 KENSINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 KENSINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 131 KENSINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 131 KENSINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 KENSINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 131 KENSINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 131 KENSINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 KENSINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 KENSINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
