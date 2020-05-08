All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:28 PM

130 MANHATTAN AVE

130 Manhattan Avenue · (201) 792-4300
Location

130 Manhattan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy living right across from Jersey City Heights' lovely Pershing Field Park. Super convenient to Central Ave shopping and Palisade Ave hot spots. Great for the NYC commuter with bus, Light Rail, and PATH close by. Large Victorian property with original old world detail including original fireplace mantle. Spacious apartment with high ceilings and restored original hardwood floors. Layout provides for a large bedroom in the rear, center living room, kitchen, and bathroom, separate dining room, and bedroom and den in the front. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of work space. Just one flight up and no one above you for quiet living. Renovated bathroom with bathtub. Additional common bathroom in basement. Washer/dryer in basement. Bonus storage room in the basement for additional $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have any available units?
130 MANHATTAN AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have?
Some of 130 MANHATTAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 MANHATTAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
130 MANHATTAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 MANHATTAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 130 MANHATTAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE offer parking?
No, 130 MANHATTAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 MANHATTAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have a pool?
No, 130 MANHATTAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 130 MANHATTAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 MANHATTAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 MANHATTAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
