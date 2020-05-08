130 MANHATTAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy living right across from Jersey City Heights' lovely Pershing Field Park. Super convenient to Central Ave shopping and Palisade Ave hot spots. Great for the NYC commuter with bus, Light Rail, and PATH close by. Large Victorian property with original old world detail including original fireplace mantle. Spacious apartment with high ceilings and restored original hardwood floors. Layout provides for a large bedroom in the rear, center living room, kitchen, and bathroom, separate dining room, and bedroom and den in the front. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of work space. Just one flight up and no one above you for quiet living. Renovated bathroom with bathtub. Additional common bathroom in basement. Washer/dryer in basement. Bonus storage room in the basement for additional $50/month.