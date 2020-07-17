All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

130 MAGNOLIA AVE

130 Magnolia Avenue · (973) 253-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home in pristine condition, and in a prime location. Only a 4 minute walk to Journal Square Path station!!! Home is on a 25 x 102 lot, which is over-sized for that specific location of row houses and brownstones. It features 4 floors of living space which include a fully finished basement with family room and full bath, a first floor with kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and large rear deck that leads to the backyard. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath, and on the top (3rd) floor you will find the largest bedroom #4 with 2 walk in closets!!! This home is in move in condition, and is ready to welcome its new tenants!!! Come See it Today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
130 MAGNOLIA AVE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 130 MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
130 MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 MAGNOLIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
