130 MAGNOLIA AVE

Beautiful Single Family Home in pristine condition, and in a prime location. Only a 4 minute walk to Journal Square Path station!!! Home is on a 25 x 102 lot, which is over-sized for that specific location of row houses and brownstones. It features 4 floors of living space which include a fully finished basement with family room and full bath, a first floor with kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and large rear deck that leads to the backyard. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath, and on the top (3rd) floor you will find the largest bedroom #4 with 2 walk in closets!!! This home is in move in condition, and is ready to welcome its new tenants!!! Come See it Today!!!