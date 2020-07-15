All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

115 BLEECKER ST

115 Bleecker Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

115 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated apartment featuring new stainless steel appliances (including washer and dryer) and new security system. A charming and safe neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms with spacious closets, Livingroom and Upscale Kitchen. Backyard accessible to all tenants, Close to park and supermarket (10 min walking). 15 minutes to Journal Square. Close to Central Ave, JC. Public Transportation - Bus 119, 125 to Port Auth, 85, 85 to Path (HBK,JSQ) Takes 10 mins to get to Holland Tunnel and Turnpike, and 5 mins to Lincoln Tunnel. Available August 1st. Viewing available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 BLEECKER ST have any available units?
115 BLEECKER ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 BLEECKER ST have?
Some of 115 BLEECKER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 BLEECKER ST currently offering any rent specials?
115 BLEECKER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 BLEECKER ST pet-friendly?
No, 115 BLEECKER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 115 BLEECKER ST offer parking?
No, 115 BLEECKER ST does not offer parking.
Does 115 BLEECKER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 BLEECKER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 BLEECKER ST have a pool?
No, 115 BLEECKER ST does not have a pool.
Does 115 BLEECKER ST have accessible units?
No, 115 BLEECKER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 115 BLEECKER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 BLEECKER ST has units with dishwashers.
