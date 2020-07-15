115 BLEECKER ST

Amenities

Completely renovated apartment featuring new stainless steel appliances (including washer and dryer) and new security system. A charming and safe neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms with spacious closets, Livingroom and Upscale Kitchen. Backyard accessible to all tenants, Close to park and supermarket (10 min walking). 15 minutes to Journal Square. Close to Central Ave, JC. Public Transportation - Bus 119, 125 to Port Auth, 85, 85 to Path (HBK,JSQ) Takes 10 mins to get to Holland Tunnel and Turnpike, and 5 mins to Lincoln Tunnel. Available August 1st. Viewing available upon request.