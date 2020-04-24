102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR

Amenities

A South Facing 2 Bed, 2 Bath available for rent in the Boutique Luxury Amenity Building, Grove Pointe! Large South Facing windows floods the home with natural sunlight throughout the day. A Fantastic Layout with a separate nook off the kitchen, the perfect space for a dining area or play area. Spacious bedrooms, in-unit washer/dryer and custom window treatments rounds out your beautiful new home. Building amenities include: 24-hour concierge, gym, yoga room, pool, jacuzzi, resident lounge, screening room and play area. Enjoy the convenience of being right outside the Grove PATH Station & Newark Pedestrian Plaza. Near Parks, Restaurants, Shops, Nightlife and Supermarkets.