All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:04 AM

102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR

102 Christopher Columbus Drive · (201) 653-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
yoga
A South Facing 2 Bed, 2 Bath available for rent in the Boutique Luxury Amenity Building, Grove Pointe! Large South Facing windows floods the home with natural sunlight throughout the day. A Fantastic Layout with a separate nook off the kitchen, the perfect space for a dining area or play area. Spacious bedrooms, in-unit washer/dryer and custom window treatments rounds out your beautiful new home. Building amenities include: 24-hour concierge, gym, yoga room, pool, jacuzzi, resident lounge, screening room and play area. Enjoy the convenience of being right outside the Grove PATH Station & Newark Pedestrian Plaza. Near Parks, Restaurants, Shops, Nightlife and Supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have any available units?
102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have?
Some of 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR pet-friendly?
No, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR offer parking?
Yes, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR does offer parking.
Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have a pool?
Yes, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR has a pool.
Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have accessible units?
No, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity