101 CONGRESS ST

MODERN 2BR NEAR CONGRESS ST LIGHT RAIL. Enjoy the comfort of everyday living in this spacious two bedroom, one bath located in JC Heights’ desirable northeast location. Features of this home satisfy everyday needs which include: fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, separate large dining room, two spacious bedrooms located on opposite ends-allowing for complete privacy and a very spacious renovated bathroom. This home is steps to Ninth Street/Congress Street Light Rail, Central Avenue’s shops and restaurants, minutes to Hoboken and NJ Transit right on the same block. 1.5 security deposit, one month broker fee and $35 application fee per person. Available June 15th.