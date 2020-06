Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym elevator oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Elegant & Spacious 1 Bedroom loft condo located on one of the most desirable streets in Hoboken. This unit features skylights, cathedral ceilings, and an abundant amount of storage. Washer & Dryer located on the same floor. Covered garage parking included in the municipal lot on 3rd & Hudson St. All located blocks away from restaurants, parking garage, gym, parks, shops, NYC transportation, Ferry & more! This lovely unit, will not last. Sorry no pets.