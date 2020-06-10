All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

82 Jackson Street 23

82 Jackson Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

82 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 23 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766

Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath. Second level features bedroom, full bath, utility room, walkout to the terrace. Close to PATH, Light Rail, NYC bus and Hoboken Southwest Park! Garage parking, Laundry on site - coin operated!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61766
Property Id 61766

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have any available units?
82 Jackson Street 23 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Jackson Street 23 have?
Some of 82 Jackson Street 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Jackson Street 23 currently offering any rent specials?
82 Jackson Street 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Jackson Street 23 pet-friendly?
No, 82 Jackson Street 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 offer parking?
Yes, 82 Jackson Street 23 does offer parking.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Jackson Street 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have a pool?
No, 82 Jackson Street 23 does not have a pool.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have accessible units?
No, 82 Jackson Street 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Jackson Street 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Jackson Street 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 Jackson Street 23 has units with air conditioning.
