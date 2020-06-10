82 Jackson Street 23

Amenities

Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766



Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath. Second level features bedroom, full bath, utility room, walkout to the terrace. Close to PATH, Light Rail, NYC bus and Hoboken Southwest Park! Garage parking, Laundry on site - coin operated!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61766

No Dogs Allowed



