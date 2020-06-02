All apartments in Hoboken
770 JACKSON ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:27 PM

770 JACKSON ST

770 Jackson St · (201) 222-1325
Location

770 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 837 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
Enjoy the finest of finishes, the simplicity of contemporary style, and the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline over the Hudson River. 7Seventy House provides its residents with a unique blend of comfort and beauty that delivers a sublime lifestyle experience, where everyday is an opportunity to live in the lap of amenity-rich luxury at your personal residential retreat. Electric studio to 3-bedroom homes that are an experience in perfect living. Flooded with natural light through expansive windows, carefully designed with an acute attention to detail and boasting a unique contemporary design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 JACKSON ST have any available units?
770 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $2,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 770 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
770 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 770 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 770 JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 770 JACKSON ST does offer parking.
Does 770 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 JACKSON ST have a pool?
Yes, 770 JACKSON ST has a pool.
Does 770 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 770 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 770 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
