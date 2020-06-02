770 JACKSON ST

Amenities
Enjoy the finest of finishes, the simplicity of contemporary style, and the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline over the Hudson River. 7Seventy House provides its residents with a unique blend of comfort and beauty that delivers a sublime lifestyle experience, where everyday is an opportunity to live in the lap of amenity-rich luxury at your personal residential retreat. Electric studio to 3-bedroom homes that are an experience in perfect living. Flooded with natural light through expansive windows, carefully designed with an acute attention to detail and boasting a unique contemporary design.