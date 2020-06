Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom with parking in the luxury Oz building. Located in convenient downtown Hoboken with access to NYC transportation, shops and restaurants. Open kitchen with granite counters, spacious living room with terrace, central heat and air, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, crown moldings, concrete and steel elevator building, exercise room and more. Available July 1st. No Pets.