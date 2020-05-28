All apartments in Hoboken
635 Park Ave 2C
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

635 Park Ave 2C

635 Park Ave · (201) 822-1248
Location

635 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE Two Bed Apartment On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 106376

1 PARKING INCLUDED!!! This Gorgeous 1300sf 2BR/1Bath with hardwood floors throughout, High Cathedral Ceiling, Lofty Open Floor Layout, kitchen w SS appliances, & in unit W/D. 2 Built in Wall AC Units & 1 Window unit. Balcony from the living room to relax & enjoy nice cocktail. Block away from Park, Bus to NYC, Near School, Shopping, Restaurants, Bars & Hoboken PATH. Pets may be allowed with landlords approval & pet fee. Don't miss this great deal.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106376
Property Id 106376

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Park Ave 2C have any available units?
635 Park Ave 2C has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 635 Park Ave 2C have?
Some of 635 Park Ave 2C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Park Ave 2C currently offering any rent specials?
635 Park Ave 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Park Ave 2C pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Park Ave 2C is pet friendly.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C offer parking?
Yes, 635 Park Ave 2C offers parking.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Park Ave 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C have a pool?
No, 635 Park Ave 2C does not have a pool.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C have accessible units?
No, 635 Park Ave 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Park Ave 2C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Park Ave 2C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 635 Park Ave 2C has units with air conditioning.
