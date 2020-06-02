624 MONROE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Your next great apartment awaits! Clean, bright and fully furnished, this stylish 2br/2ba condo rental offers abundant space, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer, and a decorative fireplace, plus the added convenience of garage parking. Top floor unit in an elevator building, with a private roof-deck offering fantastic NYC views. Master en-suite with walk-in closet. 1260 beautiful sq. ft. of modern living space in a well-maintained property, complete with quality furnishings with a modern urban vibe. Just unpack your bags and enjoy the vibrant Hoboken lifestyle with restaurants, night-life, parks and shopping all within easy distance. Pets considered; no smokers. 1.5 months security, 1 month broker fee. Available Sept 1st. Come take a look at this gorgeous rental before it's gone.