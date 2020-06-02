All apartments in Hoboken
624 MONROE ST
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:30 PM

624 MONROE ST

624 Monroe Street · (201) 433-1111
Location

624 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Your next great apartment awaits! Clean, bright and fully furnished, this stylish 2br/2ba condo rental offers abundant space, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer, and a decorative fireplace, plus the added convenience of garage parking. Top floor unit in an elevator building, with a private roof-deck offering fantastic NYC views. Master en-suite with walk-in closet. 1260 beautiful sq. ft. of modern living space in a well-maintained property, complete with quality furnishings with a modern urban vibe. Just unpack your bags and enjoy the vibrant Hoboken lifestyle with restaurants, night-life, parks and shopping all within easy distance. Pets considered; no smokers. 1.5 months security, 1 month broker fee. Available Sept 1st. Come take a look at this gorgeous rental before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 MONROE ST have any available units?
624 MONROE ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 MONROE ST have?
Some of 624 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
624 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 MONROE ST is pet friendly.
Does 624 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 624 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 624 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 624 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 624 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 624 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 624 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
