Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils microwave refrigerator

The unit has been recently painted to cool gray colors (pictures with furniture are before re-painting). Refrigerator being replaced. Excellent midtown one bedroom + bonus room/office (railroad style) has everything you need. Condo runs the entire depth of building and is just one flight up. Lots of natural sunlight. Newly renovated bathroom, huge bedroom which easily fits a king-sized bed. Unit has high ceilings, lots of closet space and two ceiling fans. No pets allowed in building. Washer/dryer room in building. Lots of closet space with some unsecured basement storage space as well. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED.