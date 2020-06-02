604 Adams St 7C

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bed, Newly Renovated Apt Avail - Property Id: 295653



*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space. The unit features two bedrooms, with one bathroom, and an immaculately designed kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. Come call this wonderful apartment home! *Available 05/01 *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Parking garages nearby



Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.



**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.*



Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295653

