Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

604 Adams St 7C

604 Adams St · (201) 822-1248
Location

604 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7C · Avail. Aug 1

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bed, Newly Renovated Apt Avail - Property Id: 295653

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space. The unit features two bedrooms, with one bathroom, and an immaculately designed kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. Come call this wonderful apartment home! *Available 05/01 *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Parking garages nearby

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.*

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295653
Property Id 295653

(RLNE5838369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Adams St 7C have any available units?
604 Adams St 7C has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Adams St 7C have?
Some of 604 Adams St 7C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Adams St 7C currently offering any rent specials?
604 Adams St 7C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Adams St 7C pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Adams St 7C is pet friendly.
Does 604 Adams St 7C offer parking?
Yes, 604 Adams St 7C does offer parking.
Does 604 Adams St 7C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Adams St 7C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Adams St 7C have a pool?
No, 604 Adams St 7C does not have a pool.
Does 604 Adams St 7C have accessible units?
No, 604 Adams St 7C does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Adams St 7C have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Adams St 7C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Adams St 7C have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Adams St 7C does not have units with air conditioning.
