Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

523 Park Ave C

523 Park Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

523 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Massive One Bed Rental In The HEART of Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 172509

Brand new kitchen w/Old world charm details thru-out. This is a Large 1300 SQ Ft apartment. Windows in all main rooms. Large bedrooms and extra office area. High Ceilings.Bedrooms are large enough for dresser, side tables, king bed & Desk! Conveniently located downtown right near Church Sq. Park & Washington street shops. This classic well maintained Brick building features 2nd floor 2 Br/1 Bath apartment that has a BRAND NEW eat in kitchen. High ceilings thru out. Beautiful old world charm. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT W/RHINO INSURANCE AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED RENTERS!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172509
Property Id 172509

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Park Ave C have any available units?
523 Park Ave C has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 523 Park Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
523 Park Ave C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Park Ave C pet-friendly?
No, 523 Park Ave C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 523 Park Ave C offer parking?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not offer parking.
Does 523 Park Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Park Ave C have a pool?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 523 Park Ave C have accessible units?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Park Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Park Ave C have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Park Ave C does not have units with air conditioning.
