523 Park Ave C

Massive One Bed Rental In The HEART of Hoboken!!!



Brand new kitchen w/Old world charm details thru-out. This is a Large 1300 SQ Ft apartment. Windows in all main rooms. Large bedrooms and extra office area. High Ceilings.Bedrooms are large enough for dresser, side tables, king bed & Desk! Conveniently located downtown right near Church Sq. Park & Washington street shops. This classic well maintained Brick building features 2nd floor 2 Br/1 Bath apartment that has a BRAND NEW eat in kitchen. High ceilings thru out. Beautiful old world charm. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT W/RHINO INSURANCE AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED RENTERS!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

No Pets Allowed



