Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

500 Jefferson St 4C

500 Jefferson St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4C · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 4C Available 08/01/20 Stunning Two Bed Rental In Heart Of Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 295644

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman This two bed, two bath apartment features immaculately designed kitchen and bathrooms that boast top of the line stainless steel appliances, along with a washer and dryer. *Available 08/01 *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Parking is available for $250/month *Photos of similar unit in building.

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest luxury rental properties in Hudson County.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295644
Property Id 295644

(RLNE5838394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have any available units?
500 Jefferson St 4C has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Jefferson St 4C have?
Some of 500 Jefferson St 4C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Jefferson St 4C currently offering any rent specials?
500 Jefferson St 4C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Jefferson St 4C pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Jefferson St 4C is pet friendly.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C offer parking?
Yes, 500 Jefferson St 4C does offer parking.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Jefferson St 4C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have a pool?
No, 500 Jefferson St 4C does not have a pool.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have accessible units?
No, 500 Jefferson St 4C does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Jefferson St 4C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Jefferson St 4C have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Jefferson St 4C does not have units with air conditioning.
