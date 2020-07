Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Entertain on a newly tiled sunny roof deck.This lovely duplex boasts a large master suite with direct access to rooftop deck.Generously sized second bedroom is located on the 1st floor, both rooms offer enlarged closets.Bathrooms located on each floor and have new shower doors. Sun-filled living room with dedicated space for a dining area.All rooms offer brand new ceiling fans. Kitchen is fully remodeled featuring new stainless steel appliances throughout, new granite countertops and tons of well thought out storage. New HVAC system that boats smart thermostat.Laundry in unit with new washer and dryer and parking that can be rented on the same block.