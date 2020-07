Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath PENTHOUSE just a short walk away from the Hoboken PATH. This unit offers 1310 SF of living space with direct eastern exposure flooded with natural light. Enjoy the terrace off the living room, along with the Juliet balcony in the master suite. The open layout is great for entertaining. The large kitchen with breakfast bar is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a Wolf oven, range and hood. The well thought-out floor plan gives the bedrooms ample room with plenty of closet space. Includes one full-sized parking space in the garage and private storage. Won't last!!