Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

***GREAT DEAL***HOT WATER INCLUDED***TASTEFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HOBOKEN***THE PERFECT STARTER APARTMENT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!!! SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, FRIDGE & GAS STOVE) MODERN BATH, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS & CEILING FANS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE, IT WILL GO FAST!