239 BLOOMFIELD ST

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

SUPER LOCATION! One block from Washington St near the Path train and Ferry to NYC. Bright and Airy 3 bedroom apartment above Cork City Pub on the third floor, Apt 2. Living room, kitchen with open concept, all bedrooms have ceiling fans and well lit windows. New Security cameras and intercom system for tenants. Bring your family or a couple of roommates to this fabulous location with parks and schools blocks away, walk or bike along the picturesque Hudson River path, enjoy a day in the sun on any of the famous Hoboken Piers, plenty of restaurants, bars, boutiques and shops within steps of you new home. CALL TODAY!