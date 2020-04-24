All apartments in Hoboken
239 BLOOMFIELD ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

239 BLOOMFIELD ST

239 Bloomfield Street · (201) 861-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
SUPER LOCATION! One block from Washington St near the Path train and Ferry to NYC. Bright and Airy 3 bedroom apartment above Cork City Pub on the third floor, Apt 2. Living room, kitchen with open concept, all bedrooms have ceiling fans and well lit windows. New Security cameras and intercom system for tenants. Bring your family or a couple of roommates to this fabulous location with parks and schools blocks away, walk or bike along the picturesque Hudson River path, enjoy a day in the sun on any of the famous Hoboken Piers, plenty of restaurants, bars, boutiques and shops within steps of you new home. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
239 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 239 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
239 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
