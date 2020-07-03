All apartments in Hoboken
225 RIVER ST

225 River St · (201) 478-6700
Location

225 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
sauna
valet service
Extraordinary two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom corner home for rent at the W Hotel and Residences, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Hudson River and midtown Manhattan. This 25th floor home is located on the second highest floor of the building and offers 1900 square feet of living space, a large balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the stunning river and NYC views plus exposure to the west for amazing sunsets. Features include a spacious and wide-open kitchen/living area, modern Italian kitchen cabinetry, Viking appliances including a wine-refrigerator, light hardwood floors, a washer/dryer and a stunning master bath with dual vanity and a wet room with a soaking tub and shower. World-class hotel services available to residents: daily coffee/tea station, room service, housekeeping, Fit gym, personal concierge, valet parking, storage and more. Located directly on the waterfront only three blocks to the Hoboken Terminal with the PATH, NY Waterway Ferry, NJ Transit Light Rail and NJ Transit Train Service. Available for occupancy August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 RIVER ST have any available units?
225 RIVER ST has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 RIVER ST have?
Some of 225 RIVER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 RIVER ST currently offering any rent specials?
225 RIVER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 RIVER ST pet-friendly?
No, 225 RIVER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 225 RIVER ST offer parking?
Yes, 225 RIVER ST offers parking.
Does 225 RIVER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 RIVER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 RIVER ST have a pool?
No, 225 RIVER ST does not have a pool.
Does 225 RIVER ST have accessible units?
No, 225 RIVER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 225 RIVER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 RIVER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 RIVER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 RIVER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
