222 CLINTON ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

You can have it all in this 1 bed/ 1 bath converted factory in downtown Hoboken just minutes to the PATH and a bus stop right outside your doorstep. Flooded with natural light, hardwood floors throughout, galley kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with adjoining dining area. The dining room flows perfectly into a spacious and well laid out living room. From there, step outside to your full size deck, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining. Central AC, and washer/dryer in building plus 1 outdoor parking space to complete this lovely home. Call today to make your appointment!