All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 222 CLINTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
222 CLINTON ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

222 CLINTON ST

222 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
You can have it all in this 1 bed/ 1 bath converted factory in downtown Hoboken just minutes to the PATH and a bus stop right outside your doorstep. Flooded with natural light, hardwood floors throughout, galley kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with adjoining dining area. The dining room flows perfectly into a spacious and well laid out living room. From there, step outside to your full size deck, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining. Central AC, and washer/dryer in building plus 1 outdoor parking space to complete this lovely home. Call today to make your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 CLINTON ST have any available units?
222 CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 222 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 222 CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
222 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 222 CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 222 CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 222 CLINTON ST does offer parking.
Does 222 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 222 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 222 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 222 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 222 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 CLINTON ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice