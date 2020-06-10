215 Clinton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Inviting outdoor lovers who enjoys dining al fresco to come and see this beautifully kept One Bedroom with private use of this semi enclosed terrace facing southeast direction. Features include: modern kitchen is outfitted in custom made cabinets and pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar for quick meals and stainless steel appliances. Added features include central heat and air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. east and west exposures. Steps to PATH, NYC Buses, Parks, Markets, Shops, Restaurants and many more... Available July 1. Virtually staged pictures online. No Pets Allowed. Tenants pays one month fee.