Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:37 PM

215 Clinton Street

215 Clinton Street · (201) 320-0268
Location

215 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Inviting outdoor lovers who enjoys dining al fresco to come and see this beautifully kept One Bedroom with private use of this semi enclosed terrace facing southeast direction. Features include: modern kitchen is outfitted in custom made cabinets and pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar for quick meals and stainless steel appliances. Added features include central heat and air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. east and west exposures. Steps to PATH, NYC Buses, Parks, Markets, Shops, Restaurants and many more... Available July 1. Virtually staged pictures online. No Pets Allowed. Tenants pays one month fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Clinton Street have any available units?
215 Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Clinton Street have?
Some of 215 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 215 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 215 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 215 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Clinton Street has units with air conditioning.
