151 2ND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the heart of downtown Hoboken, close to shopping, restaurants and NYC transportation, this apartment is perfect for commuters or anyone wanting to be close to all that Hoboken has to offer! The renovated kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar, newer SS appliances and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. LR w/Juliet balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard. Both ample-sized bedrooms feature closet systems, one has a full-wall storage cabinet. Combination washer/dryer in unit as well as laundry room in building. Garage parking nearby. Small pets may be ok. $150 building move-in fee applies.