Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

151 2ND ST

151 2nd Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

151 2nd Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of downtown Hoboken, close to shopping, restaurants and NYC transportation, this apartment is perfect for commuters or anyone wanting to be close to all that Hoboken has to offer! The renovated kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar, newer SS appliances and a reverse osmosis water filtration system. LR w/Juliet balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard. Both ample-sized bedrooms feature closet systems, one has a full-wall storage cabinet. Combination washer/dryer in unit as well as laundry room in building. Garage parking nearby. Small pets may be ok. $150 building move-in fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 2ND ST have any available units?
151 2ND ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 2ND ST have?
Some of 151 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
151 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 2ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 2ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 151 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 151 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 151 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 151 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 151 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 151 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 151 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
