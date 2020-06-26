All apartments in Hoboken
116 PARK AVE
Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:32 PM

116 PARK AVE

116 Park Avenue · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and Sunny downtown Park Ave 3 room room Alcove Studio apartment. You're new home features an Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, microwave, exposed brick, Lots of natural light with 6 large windows with 4 large closets. Heat, hot water and ac included. Located on the 2nd floor of a 3 unit building which is set back from the street allowing the convenience of downtown without the noise. Prime location on downtown Park Ave just off 1st St Boutique district and close to restaurants, bars, shopping and everything else Hoboken has to offer. Hoboken waterfront/Pier A just a few blocks away, as well as the PATH station and bus to NYC. Easy commuter access to Lincoln/Holland Tunnels, Rt 78/1&9/7/95/280/495/3. . Driveway parking available for $200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 PARK AVE have any available units?
116 PARK AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 PARK AVE have?
Some of 116 PARK AVE's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
116 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 116 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 116 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 116 PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 116 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 116 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 116 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 116 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
