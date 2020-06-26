116 PARK AVE

Amenities

parking stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming and Sunny downtown Park Ave 3 room room Alcove Studio apartment. You're new home features an Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, microwave, exposed brick, Lots of natural light with 6 large windows with 4 large closets. Heat, hot water and ac included. Located on the 2nd floor of a 3 unit building which is set back from the street allowing the convenience of downtown without the noise. Prime location on downtown Park Ave just off 1st St Boutique district and close to restaurants, bars, shopping and everything else Hoboken has to offer. Hoboken waterfront/Pier A just a few blocks away, as well as the PATH station and bus to NYC. Easy commuter access to Lincoln/Holland Tunnels, Rt 78/1&9/7/95/280/495/3. . Driveway parking available for $200/mo.