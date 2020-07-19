All apartments in Guttenberg
Find more places like 416 68TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guttenberg, NJ
/
416 68TH ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

416 68TH ST

416 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Guttenberg
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

416 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Good location of Guttenberg walking distance for shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation to NYC. Laundry room in the building and one car parking garage included with the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 68TH ST have any available units?
416 68TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guttenberg, NJ.
What amenities does 416 68TH ST have?
Some of 416 68TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 68TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
416 68TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 68TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 416 68TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 416 68TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 416 68TH ST offers parking.
Does 416 68TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 68TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 68TH ST have a pool?
No, 416 68TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 416 68TH ST have accessible units?
No, 416 68TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 416 68TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 68TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 68TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 68TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

69th Street
63-67 69th Street
Guttenberg, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 Bedrooms
Guttenberg Cheap PlacesGuttenberg Dog Friendly Apartments
Guttenberg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJGreat Neck, NYMaywood, NJLeonia, NJKenilworth, NJ
Wood-Ridge, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYRoseland, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJSouth Nyack, NYPalisades Park, NJFloral Park, NYPaterson, NJEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College