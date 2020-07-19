Good location of Guttenberg walking distance for shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation to NYC. Laundry room in the building and one car parking garage included with the apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 68TH ST have any available units?
416 68TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guttenberg, NJ.
What amenities does 416 68TH ST have?
Some of 416 68TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 68TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
416 68TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.