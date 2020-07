Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage on-site laundry e-payments internet access

The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone. From the laundry hookups and community laundry to the dishwasher and extra storage space, chores are simplified. Spend time entertaining guests on your patio or balcony, or snuggle up next to your fireplace with your cat all while enjoying the fact your vehicle is sheltered from the elements in your own garage.



These South Fargo apartments are located near the intersection of Interstate 94 and 25th Street. Both roadways will connect you to everything you need and more! From endless food options nearby like Doolittles Woodfire Grill and Ruby Tuesdays to shopping and entertainment options such as the West Acres Mall and Prairiewood Golf Course! You'll find medical facilities, banking options, and so much just minutes from your door!