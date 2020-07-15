Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Court.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers. Featuring affordable and comfortable apartments, Oak Court is the perfect place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)