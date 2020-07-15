All apartments in Fargo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Oak Court

1900 21st Avenue South · (833) 831-3023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-305 · Avail. Aug 1

$565

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-109 · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 02-101 · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 03-101 · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers. Featuring affordable and comfortable apartments, Oak Court is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Court have any available units?
Oak Court has 9 units available starting at $565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Court have?
Some of Oak Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, Oak Court offers parking.
Does Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Court have a pool?
No, Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does Oak Court have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Court has accessible units.
Does Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
