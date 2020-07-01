4512 Tarkiln Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Stunning Townhome in Shearon Farms! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home! Large family room with great wall space & natural light! Spacious kitchen with great cabinet & countertop space & eat in area! Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Private master bath with tub/shower! Good sized guest bedrooms! Private patio overlooking community retention pond! Community pool!