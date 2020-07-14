All apartments in Raleigh
The Summit at Avent Ferry
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

The Summit at Avent Ferry

1025 Avent Hill · (919) 752-3706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Avent Hill, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 41-A01 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 05-B01 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 05-A06 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-A01 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 20-A05 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 01-B05 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit at Avent Ferry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to The Summit at Avent Ferry! Located in the heart of Raleigh, you are just minutes away from North Carolina State University, Lake Johnson, local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping. Our one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind. All of our apartment homes come with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including central air and heating, all-electric kitchens with pantry, spectacular views, open floor plans, screened porches and in select homes, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings! The Summit at Avent Ferry offers a variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends over for a barbecue or relax by our resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include tennis court, car care center, state-of-the-art fitness center and weight room, a laundry facility and more! ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit at Avent Ferry have any available units?
The Summit at Avent Ferry has 14 units available starting at $1,002 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit at Avent Ferry have?
Some of The Summit at Avent Ferry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit at Avent Ferry currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit at Avent Ferry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit at Avent Ferry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit at Avent Ferry is pet friendly.
Does The Summit at Avent Ferry offer parking?
Yes, The Summit at Avent Ferry offers parking.
Does The Summit at Avent Ferry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit at Avent Ferry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit at Avent Ferry have a pool?
Yes, The Summit at Avent Ferry has a pool.
Does The Summit at Avent Ferry have accessible units?
No, The Summit at Avent Ferry does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit at Avent Ferry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit at Avent Ferry has units with dishwashers.
