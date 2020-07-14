Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to The Summit at Avent Ferry! Located in the heart of Raleigh, you are just minutes away from North Carolina State University, Lake Johnson, local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping. Our one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind. All of our apartment homes come with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including central air and heating, all-electric kitchens with pantry, spectacular views, open floor plans, screened porches and in select homes, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings! The Summit at Avent Ferry offers a variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends over for a barbecue or relax by our resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include tennis court, car care center, state-of-the-art fitness center and weight room, a laundry facility and more! ...